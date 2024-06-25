Throwback Video: Amid Getting Married To Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha Calling Herself 'Shurpanakha' Goes VIRAL

New Delhi: Sonakshi Sinha married the man of her life, Zaheer Iqbal. But the actress faced unnecessary trolling due to interfaith marriage. Even today, many judge women for making a decision on their own. Sonakshi belongs to an influential family that is deeply rooted in mythology, as her family members' names are related to Ramayana characters. Sonakshi Sinha Mumbai's home owned by her father Shatrughan Sinha is called Ramayana. Many are calling out the actress for not respecting her family’s values.

As Sonakshi is happily married to Zaheer, this old video of the actress along with Farah Khan talking deeply about her family’s connection with Ramayana is going viral on the internet. Watch the viral video of Sonakshi Sinha calling herself Shurpanaka amid her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal.

In the video, one can see how filmmaker Farah Khan is talking about Sonakshi’s family’s connection with Ramayana, where Sonakshi mentions how her father Shatrughan has brothers named Ram, Lakhan and Bharat. And not only this her brother's names are Luv and Kush and her home name is Ramayana. To which Farah Khan takes a sly dig at Sonakshi and asks if there was no scope for her name, and joked if she can be called Shurpanakha. Sonakshi reacts and says that she had done work of Shurpanakha only, as 'naak katake aagayi hai', in the context of guessing the wrong answer over Ramanaya question during her appearance on Amitabh Bachchan's quiz game show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Sonakshi Sinha dropped unseen wedding pictures of her just a while ago where the newlywed are seen showering love on each other. Well, Heermandi actress fans wish all her happiness as she continues to keep her comments section disabled to avoid negativity.