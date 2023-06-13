Throwback Video: When Salman Khan's Former Girlfriend And Miss India 1980 Sangeeta Bijlani Wowed In Swimsuit Round - Watch

New Delhi: Popular actress and Miss India 1980 Sangeeta Bijlani not only starred in some superhit films back in the 80s and 90s but she also was a head turner at the beauty pageant which earned her the coveted title. After bagging the Miss India title, Sangeeta Bijlani represented India at Miss Universe 1980 pageant. She won the Best National Costume Award at Miss Universe designed by her mother Poonam Bijlani.

Who Is Sangeeta Bijlani?

Actress Sangeeta Bijlani, who is now 62 made her Bollywood debut in 1987 with Qatil, opposite Aditya Pancholi. After this, she went on to star in Tridev, Hathyar, Jurm, Yodha, Yugandhar, Izzat and Lakshman Rekha among others. She was a part of a bilingual project opposite Vishnu Vardhan in Hindi and Kannada respectively. She was also seen in Jeetendra's Hatim Tai. She was last seen in the 1997 release ABCD and Jagannath as per Wikipedia information.

Check out this major throwback video of the beauty queen who looked stunning in the black swimwear she chose to wear during the swimsuit round at the Miss India pageant. This was shared on social media by a fan page archiving beauty events.

Sangeeta Bijlani Dated Salman Khan

All die-hard fans know that Salman Khan dated Sangeeta Bijlani back in 1986 and was even close to getting hitched. This was revealed by Salman in one of his interviews. However, things didn't materialise then but the duo continue to remain thick friends today.

Sangeeta got married to Indian cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin in 1996. However, the couple headed for divorce in 2010.