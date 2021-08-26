हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hrithik Roshan

Thursday Thoughts: Hrithik Roshan shares this GIF which proves he's a foodie!

On the work front, there’s a lot of excitement around Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone coming together for Fighter. 

Thursday Thoughts: Hrithik Roshan shares this GIF which proves he&#039;s a foodie!
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Bollywood Greek god Hrithik Roshan took to his Twitter handle and posted an interesting food-related GIF along with a tweet that read “Guess what’s on my mind  #ThursdayThoughts”. And ever since his tweet, fans have gone berserk trying to guess what’s on his mind. Hrithik Roshan is a major foodie and this tweet has led fans to keep their guessing game on. 

Check out a few funny and interesting replies from netizens on Hrithik's tweet: 

In 2019, the WAR actor confessed his love for samosas and also shared how much he loves to eat, which is quite unbelievable, thanks to his super-fit body. 

He had written, “The other guy inside me is a fitness freak. Currently, we are happy together. I eat. He works out. We don't encroach in each other's space.
Sorted.” 

In another post, while at the shoot, he spoke about how he was missing his samosas, told fans not to get fooled by the serious face and that he was looking at the menu on the laptop screen. 

On the work front, there’s a lot of excitement around Hrithik and Deepika coming together for Fighter. There are also reports of him starting to shoot for the Vikram Vedha remake soon.

 

