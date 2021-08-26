Thursday Thoughts: Hrithik Roshan shares this GIF which proves he's a foodie!

New Delhi: Bollywood Greek god Hrithik Roshan took to his Twitter handle and posted an interesting food-related GIF along with a tweet that read “Guess what’s on my mind #ThursdayThoughts”. And ever since his tweet, fans have gone berserk trying to guess what’s on his mind. Hrithik Roshan is a major foodie and this tweet has led fans to keep their guessing game on.

Check out a few funny and interesting replies from netizens on Hrithik's tweet:

Samosa is love — Anand Abhirup // ︎ (@AnandHR_Odia) August 26, 2021

order some samosa bestie — . (@karishmaokay) August 26, 2021

Pet pujja fir kam duja https://t.co/olk0Q2YkXA — Hrithikroshan_only (@iHrithik_only) August 26, 2021

You’re not alone in this! — Gaurav Prabhu (@Gauravprabhu15) August 26, 2021

In 2019, the WAR actor confessed his love for samosas and also shared how much he loves to eat, which is quite unbelievable, thanks to his super-fit body.

He had written, “The other guy inside me is a fitness freak. Currently, we are happy together. I eat. He works out. We don't encroach in each other's space.

Sorted.”

In another post, while at the shoot, he spoke about how he was missing his samosas, told fans not to get fooled by the serious face and that he was looking at the menu on the laptop screen.

On the work front, there’s a lot of excitement around Hrithik and Deepika coming together for Fighter. There are also reports of him starting to shoot for the Vikram Vedha remake soon.