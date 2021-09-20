Tiger 3: Katrina Kaif shares pic with Anaita Shroff from bus ride in Austria

New Delhi: Katrina Kaif and superstar Salman Khan are currently in Austria shooting for their upcoming action-thriller film 'Tiger 3'. As per a report, the stars will be filming action sequences. Salman and Katrina will perform some spectacular action sequences in places like Upper Austria, Salzkammergut, Dachstein Salzkammergut and finally in Vienna. Katrina also shared a video and a picture on her Instagram Story in which she can be seen travelling in Altaussee in Austria, with members of her crew.

In the actress's latest Instagram story, she is seen posing with fashion designer Anaita Shroff Adajania and others. In this photo, we can see Katrina and some of her crew members posing while riding on the bus with Anaita.

The post was captioned as "Who can get enough of green continued".

The story of 'Tiger 3' centers on two fictional characters, one an Indian spy (RAW) named 'Avinash Singh Rathore' aka 'Tiger', and the other a Pakistani spy (ISI) named 'Zoya Humaini' who fall in love with each other.

Salman and Katrina will shoot in some never-seen-before locales in the country. They are currently shooting in the areas like Upper Austria, Salzkammergut, Dachstein Salzkammergut where they are filming some intense action sequences for the film."

Buzz is that actor Emraan Hashmi will play a negative role in the film. However, there is no confirmation on the same.