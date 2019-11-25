Tiger gets 'scrapes, minor cuts' on 'Baaghi 3' set

Mumbai: Actor Tiger Shroff has got his "first set" of "scrapes and minor cuts" on the sets of "Baaghi 3".

Tiger on Monday shared a photograph of his back, flaunting his "battle scars".

"First set of scrapes and minor cuts from the battlefield and hopefully last doesn't look or feel like much until I take a shower. 'Baaghi 3'," he captioned the image.

Details related to the third instalment are still under.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the third instalment of "Baaghi" brings back Tiger in a starring role.

The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh.

