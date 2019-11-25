हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tiger Shroff

Tiger gets 'scrapes, minor cuts' on 'Baaghi 3' set

Actor Tiger Shroff has got his "first set" of "scrapes and minor cuts" on the sets of "Baaghi 3".

Tiger gets &#039;scrapes, minor cuts&#039; on &#039;Baaghi 3&#039; set

Mumbai: Actor Tiger Shroff has got his "first set" of "scrapes and minor cuts" on the sets of "Baaghi 3".

Tiger on Monday shared a photograph of his back, flaunting his "battle scars".

"First set of scrapes and minor cuts from the battlefield and hopefully last doesn't look or feel like much until I take a shower. 'Baaghi 3'," he captioned the image.

Details related to the third instalment are still under.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the third instalment of "Baaghi" brings back Tiger in a starring role.

The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh.
 

Tiger Shroff Baaghi Disha Patani
