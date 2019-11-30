Tiger Shroff adds 'The Matrix' twist to 'Baaghi 3' action

Mumbai: Bollywood hunk Tiger Shroff is recreating a bit of Keanu Reeves' iconic action of the cult Hollywood hit, "The Matrix", in his upcoming action flick, "Baaghi 3".

The actor is currently shooting for "Baaghi 3" in Serbia, and he shared a video where he can be seen practicing for an action scene that is a throwback of a trademark stunt filmed on Reeves in "The Matrix".

In the video, he flaunts a toned torso in a long trenchcoat, with black bottoms and black sunglasses, reminiscent of Keanu Reeves' trademark wardrobe in "The Matrix"

Tiger posted the video on his Instagram account, writing: "Matrix feels on the sets of #Baaghi3".

Details related to the third instalment are still under wraps. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the third instalment of "Baaghi" brings back Tiger in a starring role. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh.

Tiger has had a successful 2019, with his movie "War" emerging as Bollywood's biggest blockbuster of the year so far.

"The Matrix" released in 1999 and redefined mainstream action cinema all over the world. In 2003, the film had two sequels -- "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Matrix Revolutions".