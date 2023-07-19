trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2637363
TIGER SHROFF

Tiger Shroff and Zahrah Khan's Breathtaking Teaser Of 'Love Stereo Again' Is Here - Watch

Love Stereo Again is releasing on 21st July on T-Series' YouTube Channel.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 12:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Tiger Shroff and Zahrah Khan's Breathtaking Teaser Of 'Love Stereo Again' Is Here - Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Prepare to be captivated by the ethereal chemistry between Tiger Shroff and Zarah S Khan in their highly anticipated masterpiece, "Love Stereo Again" produced by Bhushan Kumar. The recently unveiled teaser promises a symphony for the senses, inviting you to embark on a visual journey that will leave you breathless. 

With every frame adorned in beauty, grace and sizzle, it unveils a glimpse of a musical opus directed by Manish Shunty. In a spellbinding collaboration with the International Music maestro Edward Maya, and ace composer Tanishk Bagchi, this masterpiece is set to redefine the very essence of music with vocals by Tiger and Zahrah.

The lyrics of the song have been penned by the talented Shraddha Pandit (Hindi) and International songwriters Eduard Marian, Eldar Mansurov, and Corneva Victoria. 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

With the blend of captivating visuals and a harmonious treat to the ears, "Love Stereo Again" is releasing on 21st July on T-Series' YouTube Channel.

