trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2653087
NewsLifestylePeople
TIGER SHROFF GIRLFRIEND

Hot Scoop: Tiger Shroff Dating Deesha Dhanuka After Disha Patani? Baaghi Actor Reacts To New Love Affair Rumour

Who is Tiger Shroff Dating? New reports suggest he is in a relationship with a girl named Deesha and not Disha.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 04:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Hot Scoop: Tiger Shroff Dating Deesha Dhanuka After Disha Patani? Baaghi Actor Reacts To New Love Affair Rumour Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Is the cat out of Tiger Shroff's bag, finally? Well, it's been a while since he and Disha Patani's break-up new reports surfaced online. Not that this hot-looking couple ever accepted dating each other in the public domain yet their outings together, common friends circle and sizzling chemistry gave it away. But now, it's been over a year and clearly, the two are not seen together anymore. But there's some hot gossip doing the rounds. 

WHO IS TIGER SHROFF DATING?

Several reports and social media pages hint at Tiger Shroff dating Disha Patani's namesake. Well, the girl is called Deesha Dhanuka, and she works in a production house in Mumbai. Looks like the two are dating each other but have kept it hush-hush. When Bombay Times asked Tiger about his alleged new lady love, he texted them back, "I thought I was linked to somebody else a couple of months back, but no, I have been single for the past two years."

TIGER SHROFF REACTS TO DATING RUMOURS

Well, Tiger Shroff recently appeared in Bollywood Hungama's show 'Hangout' with Rohit Khilnani where he interacted with his fans through Q n A. Answering a fan's question on if the actor is single, he said, "I am married to my work."

Hmm...with no solid yes or no coming in from the Baaghi actor as yet, looks like there's still time before we get to spot him with Deesha in the public domain. 

On the work front, he has Ganapath Part 1 with Kriti Sanon. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. It is slated to release on October 20, 2023.

He also has Baaghi 4, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Rambo in the pipeline.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train