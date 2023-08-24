Hot Scoop: Tiger Shroff Dating Deesha Dhanuka After Disha Patani? Baaghi Actor Reacts To New Love Affair Rumour

New Delhi: Is the cat out of Tiger Shroff's bag, finally? Well, it's been a while since he and Disha Patani's break-up new reports surfaced online. Not that this hot-looking couple ever accepted dating each other in the public domain yet their outings together, common friends circle and sizzling chemistry gave it away. But now, it's been over a year and clearly, the two are not seen together anymore. But there's some hot gossip doing the rounds.

WHO IS TIGER SHROFF DATING?

Several reports and social media pages hint at Tiger Shroff dating Disha Patani's namesake. Well, the girl is called Deesha Dhanuka, and she works in a production house in Mumbai. Looks like the two are dating each other but have kept it hush-hush. When Bombay Times asked Tiger about his alleged new lady love, he texted them back, "I thought I was linked to somebody else a couple of months back, but no, I have been single for the past two years."



TIGER SHROFF REACTS TO DATING RUMOURS

Well, Tiger Shroff recently appeared in Bollywood Hungama's show 'Hangout' with Rohit Khilnani where he interacted with his fans through Q n A. Answering a fan's question on if the actor is single, he said, "I am married to my work."

Hmm...with no solid yes or no coming in from the Baaghi actor as yet, looks like there's still time before we get to spot him with Deesha in the public domain.

On the work front, he has Ganapath Part 1 with Kriti Sanon. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. It is slated to release on October 20, 2023.

He also has Baaghi 4, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Rambo in the pipeline.