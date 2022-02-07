Tiger Shroff drives away Monday blues with his chiselled body

NEW DELHI: Bollywood star Tiger Shroff is giving major Monday motivation to hit the gym by flaunting his chiselled abs on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Heropanti' actor posted a shirtless video in which he can be seen wearing a pair of yellow shorts and flaunting his ripped body.

 

In the caption, he wrote, "Thank god its mondayyy."

Fand and fellow members of the film industry flooded the post with likes and comments.

Actor Ronit Roy wrote, "Damn!!!!!"

"Behtreeen," a fan wrote.

"Lots of Love &lt;3," another added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger has multiple projects in the pipeline including 'Heropanti 2' and 'Ganapath', set to release on Eid and Christmas 2022 respectively. 

 

Section: 
People
Domain: 
Others
Home Title: 

Tiger Shroff drives away Monday blues with his chiselled body

Tiger Shroff drives away Monday blues with his chiselled body
Image Caption: 
Pic Courtesy: Instagram
Tags: 
Tiger Shroff
drives away
Monday Blues
chiselled body
ripped body
shirtless video
News Source: 
ANI
Yes
0.00
No
Facebook Instant Article: 
Yes
Mobile Title: 
Tiger Shroff drives away Monday blues with his chiselled body
Heading for Modify by Author: 
Edited By:
Show 1st Tag on Story Page: 
Yes
Publish Later: 
No
Publish At: 
Monday, February 7, 2022 - 18:55
Top News: 
No
Created By: 
Updated By: 
Published By: 
Meta Keywords: 
Tiger Shroff, drives away, Monday blues, chiselled body, ripped body, shirtless video
Is Breaking News: 
No
Request Count: 
1