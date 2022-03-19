Tiger Shroff expresses gratitude to fans for their love & support for ‘Heropanti 2’ trailer!

NEW DELHI: Tiger Shroff, who made a stellar debut with Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Heropanti’ in 2014, feels life has come a full circle, as the trailer of ‘Heropanti 2’ launched recently has been hugely appreciated by the audience, industry, Tigerians and critics alike. It has also got the kids excited with the trailer.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Tiger shared an interesting video showcasing back flips of ‘Heropanti’ and ‘Heropanti 2’, both in one post, much to the surprise of his followers and fans.

Tiger wrote, “Life coming to a full circle for the little boy with not so little dreams. Somethings never change…but thank god for facial hair..Thank you for all your love #heropanti2”.

The trailer of ‘Heropanti 2’ presents a high voltage tale of action and romance. Laced with strong performances, the trailer boasts of top-notch action, Tiger Shroff’s impressive avatar as Babloo, hot Tara Sutaria as Inaaya and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s top class act as Laila.

After films like ‘Baaghi 2’ and ‘Baaghi 3’, the trio are now looking to push the envelope and set a new benchmark in action with ‘Heropanti 2’. This time around, the sequel of the blockbuster has been mounted on a huge budget and will witness never-seen-before action.

Written by Rajat Arora and music by A R Rahman, Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Heropanti 2’ directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger’s last release ‘Baaghi 3’. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on 29th April, 2022 on the auspicious occasion of Eid.