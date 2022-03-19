हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff expresses gratitude to fans for their love & support for ‘Heropanti 2’ trailer!

Tiger Shroff, who made a stellar debut with Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Heropanti’ in 2014, feels life has come a full circle, as the trailer of ‘Heropanti 2’ launched recently has been hugely appreciated by the audience, industry, Tigerians and critics alike. It has also got the kids excited with the trailer. 

Tiger Shroff expresses gratitude to fans for their love &amp; support for ‘Heropanti 2’ trailer!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Tiger Shroff, who made a stellar debut with Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Heropanti’ in 2014, feels life has come a full circle, as the trailer of ‘Heropanti 2’ launched recently has been hugely appreciated by the audience, industry, Tigerians and critics alike. It has also got the kids excited with the trailer. 

Taking a trip down memory lane, Tiger shared an interesting video showcasing back flips of ‘Heropanti’ and ‘Heropanti 2’, both in one post, much to the surprise of his followers and fans. 

 

Tiger wrote, “Life coming to a full circle for the little boy with not so little dreams. Somethings never change…but thank god for facial hair..Thank you for all your love #heropanti2”.

The trailer of ‘Heropanti 2’ presents a high voltage tale of action and romance. Laced with strong performances, the trailer boasts of top-notch action, Tiger Shroff’s impressive avatar as Babloo, hot Tara Sutaria as Inaaya and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s top class act as Laila. 

After films like ‘Baaghi 2’ and ‘Baaghi 3’, the trio are now looking to push the envelope and set a new benchmark in action with ‘Heropanti 2’. This time around, the sequel of the blockbuster has been mounted on a huge budget and will witness never-seen-before action.

 

Written by Rajat Arora and music by A R Rahman, Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Heropanti 2’ directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger’s last release ‘Baaghi 3’. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on 29th April, 2022 on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tiger ShroffexpressesGratitudeFanssupportheropanti 2TrailerSajid NadiadwalaTara Sutaria
Next
Story

Anushka Sharma steps away from Clean Slate Filmz, says ‘Will dedicate time to my first love'

Must Watch

PT15M20S

Pakistan: Imran Khan's government in trouble, meeting of party leaders convened