Tiger Shroff, Kunal Kemmu give Bottle Cap Challenge a twist

The challenge expects participants to place a bottle on a solid surface with the cap loosely twisted shut. They then have to untwist the cap with a back-spin kick without using their hands to touch the bottle.

File photo

Mumbai: After Akshay Kumar, actor Tiger Shroff took the new, viral Bottle Cap Challenge to the next level by acing it blindfolded.

The challenge expects participants to place a bottle on a solid surface with the cap loosely twisted shut. They then have to untwist the cap with a back-spin kick without using their hands to touch the bottle.

Sharing a video of himself performing the challenge, Tiger shared that he was inspired by actor Donni Yen to take on the challenge.

"Well, since everybody is showing off. Inspired by the great Donni Yen," Tiger captioned the video in which he can be seen blindfolding himself and kicking the bottle cap.

Actor Kunal Kemmu joined the bandwagon too, but with a comical twist. Instead of kicking the cap, he opened the bottle with his "opposable thumbs" and then drank from it.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thank god for opposable thumbs _#bottlecapchallenge

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on

Netizens, including his friends from the film industry, found the video "hilarious".

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty commented: "Best".

Actress Elnaaz Norouzi wrote: "That was a good one".

Actor Riteish Deshmukh tried to be a part of the challenge in his own funny way.

Retweeting Akshay`s video, Riteish shared: "That`s my Bottle Cap Challenge with Akshay`s mask... beware, he may claim it`s him.... as a good friend I will allow him that much."

Akshay had a fitting reply. 

He posted a photograph of himself from the film "Phir Hera Pheri", and wrote the dialogue: "Jor jor se bolke sabko scheme baata de".

The Bottle Cap Challenge was reportedly kicked-off by Taekwondo instructor and fighter Farabi Davletchin on Instagram.

