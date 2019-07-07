close

Tiger Shroff pens heartfelt note for his 'Super Teacher'

Tiger Shroff, who will soon be seen sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan, posted a video in which he is grooving along with his 'Dance Guru' on 'Krrish' actor's popular song 'Bang Bang.' 

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@iTIGERSHROFF

New Delhi: Following the footstep of Hrithik Roshan who started the `Super Teacher` trend on social media, actor Tiger Shroff dedicated his recent social media post to his `dancing guru` Paresh.

Remembering his mentor as part of `Super Teacher` trend, Shroff feels that it was his good fortune that made him meet his `Super Teacher` - Paresh, before entering into the B-town.#MySuperTeacher - my dance guru #Paresh sir, was lucky enough to find him just before my debut. My dream was to dance like my hero @iHrithik and now I`m lucky enough to be in the same frame as #HrithikRoshan who is my super teacher as well in our upcoming film! #gratitude," he wrote alongside the video. 

The `Munna Michael` actor, who will soon be seen sharing the screen with Roshan in an upcoming untitled flick, posted a video in which he is grooving along with his "Dance Guru" on `Krrish` actor`s popular song 'Bang Bang.` 

Starting the trend, which is about remembering the most influential people in one`s life, the 45-year-old actor, shared a heartfelt note on Friday, for his grandfather and his speech therapist, who helped him overcome his stammering problem as a kid. 

On Thursday, Shroff was also spotted nailing the #BottleCapChallenge blindfolded after getting inspired from Donnie Yen, Hongkong actor. Shroff who was last seen in `Student Of The Year 2`, will also be seen in `Baaghi 3` and `Rambo`. 

