Tiger Shroff Proves He Is A True Action Hero In These Behind-The-Scene Pics

Tiger Shroff shared glimpses of his action-filled BTS sequences as he has two big action films coming up this year - 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' and 'Ganapath'.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 16, 2023, 05:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Tiger Shroff is the youngest global action superstar of Bollywood who is filling the void of the action heroes in the industry. Having always redefined the action on the screen, the superstar has two biggest action films coming up this year and obviously, the audience is extremely excited. They cannot wait for all the action Tiger is set to bring with his upcoming projects which are ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ with Akshay Kumar and ‘Ganapath’.  

With his recent BTS pictures on social media, Tiger has been keeping his fans excited about his upcoming films as these pictures say a lot about the prep he is putting in with long and hard shoots and we just can't wait to see what new action Tiger is getting set to show us on the screen. Be it from the gym, be it small BTS glimpses from his shoot, Tiger has always assured that he is coming up with something that has never been seen on the screens. These BTS of his current shoots for his upcoming two films are definitely more than what we can handle. It's going to be some great action and its BTS is proof.  

Here's looking at a few photos that he recently shared - 

Looking at the progress of his future lineup of films, Tiger Shroff is currently shooting for his upcoming action thriller ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ with the entire film team. He is also gearing up for ‘Ganapath’, amongst many other unannounced projects. 

