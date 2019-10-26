Tiger Shroff requests fans to check decibel this Diwali

Mumbai: Indians across the globe are in the mood to celebrate Diwali with their family and friends, and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has a special message for all fans.

The "War" actor took to Instagram to share a video story with his fans where he requests them to keep the sound within limits while bursting firecrackers.

In the video, Tiger says: "So, guys I know I keep telling you guys to challenge the limits, but today, respect the limits. Have a happy and safe Diwali."

On the work front, Tiger's latest release "War" where he stars alongside Hrithik Roshan has taken the box office by storm and has entered the Rs 300 crore club.

The actor is currently shooting for Ahmed Khan's "Baaghi 3", which is expected to hit theatres in March next year.