Tiger Shroff runs shirtless at minus 1 degree temperature, rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani reacts

New Delhi: It is no secret that actor Tiger Shroff is a fitness junkie and has an insanely enviable body. The ‘Heropanti’ actor took to his Instagram to share an unbelievable video of himself running in just yellow boxer shorts at freezing minus one degree Celsius temperature in the United Kingdom. Tiger’s chiselled body grabs attention in the video.

Check it out:

Tiger captioned his post on Instagram, “Some nature cryotherapy to start my day. #-1 degrees”. Reacting to his video, many of his friends and fans dropped comments. Tiger’s rumoured girlfriend, actress Disha Patani wrote, “Lol”. Actress Rakul Preet Singh commented, “Woahh ! How in that cold”, actor Rahul Dev had written, “Superb”.

Fans had hilarious responses on Tiger’s video. “Don't need to showoff bruh..I know u r hot,” commented one, while another wrote, “Jo tiger se jale zara side se chale (one who is jealous of Tiger, walk onth e sides)” a third commented, “No baby thand lag jaye gi (No baby you will catch cold)”.

Earlier also Tiger shared a photo of himself standing shirtless while there is snowfall, Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani is standing next to him wearing a warm sweater.

“Literally chilling with my Bossman aka Producer Saab aka Bro,” Tiger captioned his post.

Tiger Shroff is currently in the UK shooting for his upcoming film ‘Ganapath’. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, who will reunite with Tiger after their debut film ‘Heropanti’. She had joined him in November to shoot for her portion.

The movie is directed by Vikas Bahl and is produced by Bahl, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani. The action-thriller is set in a post-pandemic dystopian era and is scheduled for a theatrical release next year on December 23.