Tiger Shroff’s MAJOR goof up on Koffee With Karan Season 7 is worth a read!

New Delhi: Koffee with Karan, ever since its debut in 2005, has been one of the favourite guilty pleasures of a lot of people. Every episode is full of fun banter, interesting comments, gossip, and goof-ups, and the new season has been no different. Recently, in one of the latest episodes featuring Bollywood stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, something hilarious happened, which left the host of the show, Karan Johar, in shock.

Karan Johar, the game's host, asked Kriti and Tiger to name the woman who had portrayed both Amitabh Bachchan's mother and his on-screen lover. Tiger quickly punched the buzzer and hesitantly responded, "Rekha ma'am?".

Karan, who was much surprised by Tiger's response, said," What? She never...played his mother" and then cited Waheeda Rahman and Rakhee as the correct answers.

The actor lost that particular round to her 'Heropanti' co-star Kriti Sanon, but eventually went on to win the rapid fire.

On the work front, recently, actress Kriti Sanon won the best actor (Female) at the 67th Filmfare Awards for her strong performance in the movie 'Mimi' and now has multiple projects at hand.

Tiger Shroff, on the other hand, was last seen in the film 'Heropanti 2' will be next seen in the movie titled 'Ganapath' which will see him act alongside his companion on Karan's show, Kriti Sanon, and it is being helmed by ace director Vikas Behl.

(With ANI inputs)