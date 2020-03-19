Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff and boyfriend Eban Hyams wrap Mizoram tour with a kiss

New Delhi: Actor Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff lit up Mizoram by sharing a loved-up picture with boyfriend Eban Hyams. It was the couple’s last day in Mizoram after spending two months there and as they ended their trip, she posted a beautiful picture of the duo amidst a breathtaking background. The photo features Krishna planting a kiss on Eban’s cheek and wrote, “Phawts, Mizoram... You’ve been beautiful. Two months of travelling, meeting great people along the way, and seeing + doing some amazing things comes to an end today. #blessed. See you soon, Mumbai.” Eban too shared the same picture on his Instagram stories and wrote, “With my amazing princess in Aizwal.”

Here’s the photo we are talking about:

Krishna and Eban look madly in love with each other and their Instagram profiles are which is full of loved-up posts. They are avid travellers too and curate their tour diaries on social media.

When in Dubai, Krishna and Eban trended a great deal for a picture of the duo sharing a passionate kiss:

Here are some more pictures of them:

Krishna is a fitness enthusiast and is the owner of MMA Matrix (a training centre). She and Tiger are children of actor Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff. Eban Hyams, on the other hand, is a professional basketball player.