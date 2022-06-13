हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff shower love on rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani, calls her 'Action Hero'

'Malang' actress Disha Patani is celebrating her 30th birthday on June 13. On the special occasion, she got a lovely wish from rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff and his family members.  

Tiger Shroff shower love on rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani, calls her &#039;Action Hero&#039;
Photo courtesy: Instagram

MUMBAI: Bollywood diva Disha Patani turned a year older on Monday. The 'Baaghi' actress has entered the 30s and received love and greetings from her friends and dear ones from celebs and fans. Her rumoured boyfriend, Tiger Shroff took to social media to extend their birthday greetings on her special day.  

On the occasion of Disha's birthday, hr rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram stories and shared a throwback video of himself with Disha. "Hope you fly even higher this year happy birthday action hero! Eatt yummyyy food today and kill itt. @dishapatani". It had fire, heart and hug emojis. The video is on Tiger's Instagram Stories. 

In the video, Tiger and Disha could be seen having a fitness class. At the beginning of the video, Tiger could be seen running towards a mat and landing smoothly after a high-flip jump. On the other hand, Disha could be seen jumping on the mat too. Tiger opted for a shirtless look for the video and Disha could be seen wearing black shorts and a white t-shirt.

Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff aso took to her Instagram handle and posted a couple of throwback pictures to wish the 'Malang' star on her birthday, "Happppppiest birthday disheshwar!! Wish you the best year ahead" she wrote in the caption. In reaction to the post, Disha commented,"Love you, my aunty, to many more travels".

Disha Patani

Celebrating Disha's birthday, Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff reminiscing her old times with Disha, posted a birthday wish on her Instagram story, "Happiest birthday to my fav beauty! When you're back?" she wrote.

Disha Patani

Tiger and Disha are rumoured to be dating ever since they filmed their movie 'Baaghi 2' in 2018. Disha turned 30 on Monday. The couple is spotted several times on dinner dates, family outings and on vacations as well. The rumoured couple is a quote often spotted in each other's social media stories and posts.

Apart from her acting skills, Disha is also known for her intense workout regimes which she often uploads on her social media account. Disha has inspired fans to stay fit and healthy as well. 

Meanwhile, Disha is the latest addition to Nag Ashwin's upcoming film 'Project K', which also features Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas. 'Project K' is touted as a mega-budget sci-fi thriller. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tiger ShroffDisha Patanitiger shroff newsTiger Shroff picsDisha Patani birthdaydisha patani picsDisha Patani photos
Next
Story

Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad to kickstart shooting for international drama 'Minimum'

Must Watch

PT15M58S

National Herald Case: Is country's law different for one party - Anurag Thakur