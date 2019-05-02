close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Disha Patani

Tiger Shroff spills the beans on his equation with Disha Patani—Here's what he said

Tiger was asked if Disha is the only person who gets to see him unwind while the rest of us only see the work-oriented guy.

Tiger Shroff spills the beans on his equation with Disha Patani—Here&#039;s what he said

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are rumoured to be dating each other for a long time but always maintain the best friends stand. Be it a casual dinner date or a gala event, the two have been spotted together on several occasions and paps never miss a chance to snap them in public.

In an interview with DNA, Tiger was asked if Disha is the only person who gets to see him unwind while the rest of us only see the work-oriented guy.

To this, the actor replied, “Disha is a friend who has been a part of my close circle for a long time. So, she interacts more with me.”

Tiger and Disha worked together in 'Baaghi 2'. The film was a box office success and the lead pair's chemistry was lauded by the audience.

In the same interview, the actor revealed that he didn't want to just be 'Jackie Shroff ka beta'.

He said, “I am more like momma (Ayesha Shroff). My sister, Krishna is more like my dad. Dad is so bindaas. He doesn’t care about what people think. I am uptight and focussed. My father was born a star. On the other hand, I had to work hard to get out of his shadow and make my own identity. I didn’t want to just be — Jackie Shroff ka beta.”

Tags:
Disha PataniTiger ShroffTiger and DishaDisha and Tiger picsbaaghi 2
Next
Story

Sonali Bendre wept for an entire night after cancer diagnosis

Must Watch

PT1M44S

5W1H: Cyclone Fani is expected to hit the Odisha coast on Friday