topStoriesenglish2621288
NewsLifestylePeople
TIGER SHROFF

Tiger Shroff-Starrer Ganapath Part 1 To Release On October 20

The film revolves around the vigilante Ganapath living in a dystopian future and sees him fighting a criminal empire that has grappled his city in fear. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 09:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Tiger Shroff-Starrer Ganapath Part 1 To Release On October 20

Mumbai: The upcoming action-thriller film 'Ganapath Part 1', which stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in the lead, has locked its edit. Tiger, along with director Vikas Bahl and producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani, posed for the camera on the occasion as the film booked its release for October 20, 2023.

The film revolves around the vigilante 'Ganapath' living in a dystopian future and sees him fighting a criminal empire that has grappled his city in fear. He becomes a symbol of hope for the oppressed living in darkness. Made on a budget of Rs 150 crore, 'Ganapath Part 1' also marks the second pair up of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon since the 2014 romantic-action film 'Heropanti'.

The movie will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Jackky Bhagnani updated the audience on the film by posting a picture on his Instagram account. The photo featured himself with Tiger Shroff and Vikas Bahl in the same frame lying on a sofa as they completed the final edits of 'Ganapath Part 1'.

He wrote in the caption, "The feeling when you've locked the edit #Ganapath Part 1. See you in the cinemas this Dussehra! #GanapathOn20thOctober 2023! P.S. - @kritisanon we missed you in this picture."

Director Vikas Bahl is best known for directing the National Award-winning comedy-drama 'Queen'. 'Ganapath Part 1' is jointly produced by Pooja Entertainment and Good Co, and distributed by UFO Moviez in India and by Coconut Movies internationally.

Apart from 'Ganapath Part 1', Tiger also has 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' in the pipeline in which he will share the screen with Akshay Kumar.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile