Tiger Shroff Successfully Battles Dengue; Shares Health Update

New Delhi: Tiger Shroff is no stranger to putting in the hours for fitness, and his ripped physique on-screen is a testament to his dedication and passion for maintaining peak physical form. The actor has long been an inspiration to his fans, many of whom admire his commitment to fitness and discipline. However, the start of this year was not without its challenges for Tiger, as he battled dengue.

Recently, Tiger took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of himself, revealing that it was taken just a day after his recovery from the illness. Captioning the post, "Took this a day after I recovered from dengue fever," the actor showcased his incredible resilience. Despite the setback, Tiger’s finely tuned body, still looking jacked, proved that his commitment to fitness remains unwavering, even after a serious health challenge.

Take A Look:

Dengue, a mosquito-borne viral infection, causes flu-like symptoms, including high fever, and it certainly took a toll on Tiger Shroff’s health. In the aftermath, he appeared noticeably fatigued, with messy hair and tired eyes, a stark contrast to his usual energetic and vibrant self.

Tiger Shroff was recently seen playing the role of Satya in Rohit Shetty's multi-starrer Singham Again. In 2024, he also appeared in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Akshay Kumar. Fans can look forward to his next big release, Baaghi 4, set for September 2025.