Tiger Shroff talks about carrying the legacy of Bruce Lee forward, says 'there are definitely some...'

New Delhi: Tiger Shroff has always been the kind of actor who knows exactly what works for him and his fans, and therefore he has stuck to his favourite genre of films, and that is action. The star, who is incredibly athletic, has proven in the past that he is one of the best action heroes in Bollywood right now.

With his amazing action blockbusters, the actor has truly left a strong imprint of his personality on the audience. While the audience is eagerly waiting to see more from the actor, he has also got some exciting big plans to target.

Tiger has not only given some amazing action films, but the actor has also created a league of his own in the action genre, which has led to his fans comparing him to the legend Bruce Lee, and the actor also has some vision towards the same.

In an interview, the host asked whether he would be carrying the legacy of Bruce Lee forward, to which the actor said, "There are definitely some solid talks in the pipeline. Ever since Jackie Chan there hasn't been an action hero in this space at least,".

Talking about his future lineups, the actor does have a slate of some really high-on action film lineups to offer to the audience. The actor is set to entertain audiences with films such as 'Bade Miyan Chotte Miyan,' 'Ganapath,' and 'Rambo.'