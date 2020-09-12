Tiger Shroff turns singer with 'Unbelievable', teaser trends on Twitter - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood hottie Tiger Shroff has added a new feather to his coveted cap. He has turned singer with maiden single 'Unbelievable'. The teaser of the song has been released and looks like a perfect treat for fans.

Tiger Shroff shared the song link on social media handles as well. Take a look:

'Unbelievable' song is releasing on September 22, 2020.

On th work front, Tiger collaborated with director Siddharth Anand's 'War' last year starring Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor. The YRF venture was the biggest hit of 2019 and fans loved to see the two good-looking men together on the big screens.

A fitness freak, Tiger has a huge fan following on social media. With 4.5 million followers on Twitter and 26.2 million on Instagram - Tiger surely has become the nation's heartthrob.

He was last seen in actioner 'Baaghi 3'. It was directed by Ahmed Khan. The film featured Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role.