Tiger Shroff uses Salman Khan movie title to show how much he misses his six-pack abs amid 21-day lockdown

New Delhi: Amid the 21-day lockdown imposed by the government to fight the novel deadly coronavirus, it's time to 'stay home and stay safe'. Everyone including Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities have been batting for social distancing and following the official advisories issued in public safety. Tiger Shroff is certainly missing his old self amid this shutdown.

Tiger took to Twitter and shared a throwback picture of him looking smashing in that chiseled look. The caption of the picture clearly hints that he is missing his old six-pack abs amid this lockdown but urges all to adhere to the lockdown advisory.

Ek tha tiger jo shape me tha ...ok 19 days to go. Lets do this together guys pic.twitter.com/reylaiTMHD — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) March 26, 2020

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in 'Baaghi 3' with Shraddha Kapoor. The movie did fabulous business at the Box Office and could have done even better but suffered because of the pandemic virus outbreak. The venture is helmed by Ahmed Khan.

