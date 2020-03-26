हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff uses Salman Khan movie title to show how much he misses his six-pack abs amid 21-day lockdown

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in 'Baaghi 3' with Shraddha Kapoor. 

Tiger Shroff uses Salman Khan movie title to show how much he misses his six-pack abs amid 21-day lockdown
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Amid the 21-day lockdown imposed by the government to fight the novel deadly coronavirus, it's time to 'stay home and stay safe'. Everyone including Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities have been batting for social distancing and following the official advisories issued in public safety. Tiger Shroff is certainly missing his old self amid this shutdown. 

Tiger took to Twitter and shared a throwback picture of him looking smashing in that chiseled look. The caption of the picture clearly hints that he is missing his old six-pack abs amid this lockdown but urges all to adhere to the lockdown advisory.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in 'Baaghi 3' with Shraddha Kapoor. The movie did fabulous business at the Box Office and could have done even better but suffered because of the pandemic virus outbreak. The venture is helmed by Ahmed Khan. 

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Globally, the pandemic flu has claimed over 21,000 lives as of now.

 

Tags:
Tiger ShroffSalman KhanEk Tha TigerCoronavirusCOVID-19lockdown
Next
Story

Shilpa Shetty’s pic with husband Raj Kundra and kids Viaan, Samisha will brighten up your day

Must Watch

PT6M41S

Big Breaking: New Corona cases from Noida