Tiger Shroff wants to be a complete performer like Michael Jackson

New Delhi: Actor Tiger Shroff wouldn't mind picking up the microphone and singing a song as he wants to be a complete performer like Michael Jackson and Bruno Mars.

The "Heropanti" actor is one of the successful action heroes of Bollywood. He does manage to slip in a few music videos despite having a busy Bollywood career.

"Music videos are a nice breather. They are a little shorter. Music videos are short films in a way. They have a beginning, middle and an ending, so I enjoy that journey," Tiger, who has featured in music videos such as "Zindagi aa raha hoon main", "Chal wahan jaate hain" and "Befikra", told IANS.

"I like how in a short time, you get to express your vision. I like that and I love to dance, so why not?"

Does he plan to do something in the music space like singing a song?

"Yeah, I wouldn't mind. I am a huge fan of R & B stars like (late singer) Michael Jackson and Bruno Mars. I like the fact that they are complete performers. They sing and dance. I'd like to do that as well someday," said Tiger, whose latest film "War" has minted over Rs 300 crore in India.

On choosing films, he said: "I don't have a particular process. I go with my instinct. I hear the narration. It's the first two minutes that tell me whether I should do the film or not."

"I take my audience and own strength in mind (while taking up movies)."

"Heropanti", "Baaghi", "A Flying Jatt" and "War" -- all prove that he has a soft corner for action movies.

"I love being stereotyped. I love the fact that people call me an action hero. I think it's an untapped genre. Not many people in my (age) bracket explore action genre as much, so I am really lucky to explore this. I like being typecast. It gives me an identity. I am very thankful," said the actor, who is looking forward to working on more action movies such as "Baaghi 3" and "Rambo".

In fact, he isn't thinking of trying his hand at any other genre. "I am happy with my space right now. I feel blessed to be an action hero," said Tiger.