Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff's chiselled abs in this beachside pic is making internet crazy!

Tiger shot most part of 'Baaghi 3' in Serbia along with lead actress Shraddha Kapoor, who paired with him in 2016 release 'Baaghi' also. 

Tiger Shroff&#039;s chiselled abs in this beachside pic is making internet crazy!

New Delhi: Bollywood's one of the most promising gen-next stars, Tiger Shroff is currently sweating it out for his upcoming actioner 'Baaghi 3'. The star is fit and flaunts his six-pack abs like no one's watching. He recently posted a hot-looking picture on Instagram. 

The beachside picture shows him enjoying his chill time and you won't be able to eyes off his chiselled hot-bod. In fact, rumoured girlfriend too dropped a lit comment on it. Check it out here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

His picture has been liked by 1,347,754 users on Instagram so far and several others have dropped comments praising the star.

The actor was last seen in 2019's blockbuster hit 'War' featuring Hrithik Roshan in the lead. The YRF venture also starred Vaani Kapoor in a pivotal part. 

Tiger shot most part of 'Baaghi 3' in Serbia along with lead actress Shraddha Kapoor, who paired with him in 2016 release 'Baaghi' also. 

'Baaghi 3 is an official remake of the 2012 Tamil actioner 'Vettai' and is the third installment of the superhit 'Baaghi' franchise. It is directed by ace choreographer turned filmmaker Ahmed Khan.

Sajid Nadiadwala has produced the venture.

The film also features Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and Ashutosh Rana in important roles. It will hit the screens on March 6, 2020.'

 

Tiger ShroffDisha Patanibaaghi 3
