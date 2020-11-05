Tiger Shroff's edgy teaser of futuristic actioner 'Ganapath' out - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood action star Tiger Shroff has announced his next big project. The young and dashing action star will be seen in Pooja Entertainment’s next titled 'Ganapath' in association with Good Co.

Tiger Shroff will feature in a never-seen-before avatar, and the film is an action-packed thriller helmed by director Vikas Bahl, produced by Jackky Bhagnani.

'Ganapath' is set in a post-pandemic, dystopian era and will portray a never-seen-before world. The makers have launched the teaser motion poster giving a glimpse to the viewer into ‘Ganapath’s world. The teaser has a catchy dialogue by Tiger which will surely be an instant hit, “Jab aapan daarta hai nah tab aapan bohot marta hai”, and the rising crescendo of a thrumming soundtrack adds to the adrenaline rush!

Ganapath is the first film of a franchise that promises to keep the audience hooked.

Talking about the project Tiger Shroff said, "This film is different for me from the rest of the films I’ve done till date because of the character I play. After multiple conversations with Vikas and Jackky, the script and scale look promising. I am really looking forward to this one. This will be my first time working with Jackky and Vikas and it will be hugely exciting to collaborate with them."



Jackky Bhagnani is equally thrilled, "I look at Tiger as a global star. He has all the potential and every ingredient that makes him unique and sets him apart. His films have slick action with an international flavour that appeals to audiences all over the world. I am sure the combination of Vikas and Tiger will make magic and redefine the action genre."



For director Vikas Bahl working with Tiger and Pooja Entertainment is the perfect synergy of like-minded forces. As he says, "I am very excited about working with Tiger. It's a challenge to pull off the scale for a script that is set-up in a futuristic world, but with an actor like Tiger and a partner like Jackky Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment, I am sure that we will be able to bring this larger-than-life vision to fruition!"



Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani the shoot of 'Ganapath' begins mid-2021.

