Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff and boyfriend's passionate lip-lock breaks the internet!

New Delhi: Veteran actor Jackie Shroff's daughter Krishna Shroff has always been a headline maker. The stunner and fitness enthusiast, much like her brother Tiger Shroff, Krishna is clearly the bolder one. While actor brother has till date maintained that he is 'single' and Disha Patani is 'just a close friend', Krishna has no qualms about declaring her love for the partner.

The gorgeous Krishna recently took to Instagram and stormed the internet with her romantic pictures with boyfriend Eban Hyams. They share a passionate lip-lock in one of the pictures and surely the photos have now gone viral.

Check it out here:

A few days back, Krishna broke the internet with her bold bikini pictures, flaunting her fit and fab body. The stunner has some beautiful tattoos adding on to her edgy and bold avatar.

She is currently dating a professional basketball player Eban Hyams. Together, they have been spotted on a couple of occasions in Mumbai at popular hangout zones.

Krishna Shroff runs the MMA Matrix - the fitness training ground which is the secret of her washboard abs. She regularly gyms and works hard on her fitness levels.

The 27-year-old Krishna first courted controversy for posing topless pictures on Instagram back in 2015.