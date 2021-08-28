Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff's Bollywood debut comes with a pre-condition - Read inside!

New Delhi: Actor Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff who recently graced the magazine cover of H&H's August issue titled ‘All Eyes on Krishna’, posing topless for it, has been known for her strict fitness regime and washboard abs.

The stunner while talking to BollywoodLife.com spilled some beans on her Bollywood debut and the only condition which will make her be a part of the film.

While sharing her views over it, the fitness enthusiast said she will only make her entry in the film if she gets a chance to pair with her brother Tiger Shroff as an onscreen sibling in a film.

She also added, “I think, we'd be great together and do an action that people haven't seen before in our country.”

Talking about the film offers she is getting so far, the stunner replied, “a lot.”

When asked about the reason for refusing the film, she said, “Because I've been pretty solid and clear in my head from the beginning – it's not something that I wanted to delve into, it's just doesn't ignite that spark within me like, you know, fitness for example, like this, does. This gives me that adrenaline rush that I want and craves for and that just has never really been something that I felt like I wanted to do.”

For the unversed, Krishna is Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff's daughter and is majorly into fitness much like her brother Tiger Shroff. She is popularly known as Kishu and has a strong fanbase on Instagram.

She runs the MMA Matrix - the fitness training ground which is the secret of her washboard abs. She regularly gyms and works hard on her fitness levels.