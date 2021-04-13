हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna slams troll for criticising her bikini pic

The 'Baaghi' actor Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff slammed a netizen who attempted to slut-shame her for her bikini photo. The 28-year-old, who had shared the stunning picture with the caption 'Wild Child', gave a befitting response to the troll.

Tiger Shroff&#039;s sister Krishna slams troll for criticising her bikini pic
File photo

New Delhi: Bollywood star Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna lost her cool on Monday when a netizen compared her to her brother and tried slut-shaming her.

Krisha had posted a picture on her Instagram profile in a bikini and captioned it: "Wild Child".

A follower wrote this nasty comment: "Madam aapka bhai tiger kitna acha h aur aap utni hi bekar apko shram nhi aati ye pic aapke papa mammi nhi dekhte kya (Madam, your brother Tiger is so good and you are equally worthless. Are you not ashamed? Don't your parents see such posts)?"

Krisha wrote back: "Sir, thank you so much for your concern, but you can kindly f**k off. Thank you. Someone translate my message for the dude. Thanks."

She and friends like actress Disha Patani, Huma Qureshi and Pooja Bhatt praised the snapshot.

