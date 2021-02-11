TikTok sensation Dazhariaa Quint Noyes dies by suicide at 18

New Delhi: TikTok star Dazhariaa Quint Noyes, known as Dee by fans, died by suicide at the age of 18, as per reports.

Dazhariaa died on Monday (February 8) after posting a video of herself which she called her “last post”. Her father, Raheem Alla, confirmed the news in a video on TikTok, reported People magazine.

"I just want to thank everyone for their love and support of my daughter," he wrote. "Unfortunately she is no longer with us and has gone to a better place,” People quoted Raheem as saying.

On a GoFundMe page created by her father, he wrote, "My daughter Dazharia has left us early and has been call[ed] up to fly with the angels.”

"She was my little best friend and I wasn't prepared in no way, to bury my child,” People quoted him as saying.

"She was so happy, and would be so excited to see me when I come home from being on the road," he continued. "I only wish she would have spoken to me about her stress and the thoughts of suicide. We could work thru this,” he added.

Dazhariaa, hailed from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She gained limelight through TikTok videos, where she had over 1.4 million followers. She often shared glimpses from her life and participated in viral challenges on social media.