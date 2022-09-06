NewsLifestylePeople
TILDA SWINTON

Tilda Swinton dyes her hair yellow to stand out for Ukraine at Venice Film Festival

Actor Tilda Swinton has previously worked with director Joanna Hogg in movies such as 'The Souvenir' and 'The Souvenir Part II'.

Last Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 09:46 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Actor Tilda Swinton dyed her hair yellow in support of Ukraine
  • Ukraine is currently at war with Russia
  • The war started on 23rd of February this year

Trending Photos

Tilda Swinton dyes her hair yellow to stand out for Ukraine at Venice Film Festival

Venice: The subject of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, one of the topics of discussion at the Venice Film Festival, bubbled to the surface again on Tuesday with Oscar-winning British actress Tilda Swinton making a statement with her hair dyed yellow, reports `Variety`.

"It`s my honor to wear half of the Ukrainian flag," Swinton said at the press conference for Joanna Hogg`s `The Eternal Daughter`, when complimented on her look by a journalist. The star wore a light blue top, which complements the dark blue of the Ukraine flag. Shot during lockdown, `The Eternal Daughter` follows an artist and her elderly mother who confront long-buried secrets when they return to a former family home, now a hotel haunted by its mysterious past, notes `Variety`.

Swinton plays both mother and daughter. The names of the mother and daughter in the film are Rosalind and Julie, the names for Swinton and her real-life daughter, Honor Swinton Byrne, in Hogg`s critically acclaimed movies, `The Souvenir` and `The Souvenir Part II`.

Hogg, according to `Variety`, said the seed for `The Eternal Daughter` was sowed in 2008 when she read Rudyard Kipling 1904 short story `They`, which moved her to tears.

In that story, the narrator, a bereaved father, visits a mysterious house that is populated with the spirits of children. Like much of Hogg`s work, `The Eternal Daughter` is also an improvised work, following no script.

