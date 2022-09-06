Venice: The subject of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, one of the topics of discussion at the Venice Film Festival, bubbled to the surface again on Tuesday with Oscar-winning British actress Tilda Swinton making a statement with her hair dyed yellow, reports `Variety`.

"It`s my honor to wear half of the Ukrainian flag," Swinton said at the press conference for Joanna Hogg`s `The Eternal Daughter`, when complimented on her look by a journalist. The star wore a light blue top, which complements the dark blue of the Ukraine flag. Shot during lockdown, `The Eternal Daughter` follows an artist and her elderly mother who confront long-buried secrets when they return to a former family home, now a hotel haunted by its mysterious past, notes `Variety`.

Swinton plays both mother and daughter. The names of the mother and daughter in the film are Rosalind and Julie, the names for Swinton and her real-life daughter, Honor Swinton Byrne, in Hogg`s critically acclaimed movies, `The Souvenir` and `The Souvenir Part II`.

Hogg, according to `Variety`, said the seed for `The Eternal Daughter` was sowed in 2008 when she read Rudyard Kipling 1904 short story `They`, which moved her to tears.

In that story, the narrator, a bereaved father, visits a mysterious house that is populated with the spirits of children. Like much of Hogg`s work, `The Eternal Daughter` is also an improvised work, following no script.