close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Timothee Chalamet

Timothee Chalamet is 'still learning' as an actor

Actor Timothee Chalamet says he has a lot to learn about acting.

Timothee Chalamet is &#039;still learning&#039; as an actor
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Actor Timothee Chalamet says he has a lot to learn about acting.

"I feel that I'm really still learning, and I'm trying to chase whatever is the best version of an actor that I can be," chalamet told "hollywoodreporter.com".

The 23-year-old had bagged a nomination in the Best Actor category at the Oscars for his role in the 2017 romantic drama "Call Me By Your Name".

His new film, David Michod's "The King", was premiered at the Venice Film Festival. The film is inspired by William Shakespeare's "Henry V".

Sharing his experience of working with actors Ben Mendelsohn and Sean Harris in "The King", Chalamet said: "These are two visceral actors. I've learned from everyone but I've had particularly educational experiences with them."

Tags:
Timothee Chalametthe King
Next
Story

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bid adieu to Lord Ganesha

Must Watch

PT9M2S

London: Violent protests by Pakistan supporters at Indian High Commission