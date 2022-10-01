Tina Datta shares hilarious video before entering 'Bigg Boss' house-Watch

New Delhi: Actress Tina Datta is all set to enter the Bigg Boss house and the promo for it has also been released by the makers.

In her promo, Tina is seen praying to Durga Maa to give her the same love that Ichcha had received during her Uttaran days. And now it looks like Tina has left behind lots of teasers for her fans, one of which includes Tina’s feelings about doing Bigg Boss.

Here is the promo released by the makers:

In a cute video, Tina is seen saying, "Neend Udh Jaati Hai, Chain Bhi Khota Hai!"

Tina’s team captioned the post saying "How many of you can relate to this feeling #TribeTina? #TeamTina is here to give you an insight into her feelings right before she got locked up inside the house!"

Here is the video shared by the actress:

The fans are also excited to see Tina locked up inside the house as she happens to be one of the biggest names on the show this year.

The reality show is in its 16th season and fans can watch it on TV from Monday-Friday at 10 pm. It will be aired on the weekends at 9.30 pm. Since the show streams earlier, you can catch it online at 9.30 pm on weekdays and 9 pm on weekends.