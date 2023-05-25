Tina Turner Dies at 83: Interesting Facts About The Queen Of Rock ‘N’ Roll

Legendary singer Tina Turner died on Wednesday at the age of 83. The 'Queen of Rock and Roll' breathed her last following a prolonged illness. According to her representatives, the pop icon died peacefully at her home in Küsnacht near Switzerland's Zurich.

Tina's demise was announced on her official Instagram page. "With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow," the post read. "Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music," it added.

Tina, who gave us some pop classics like The Best and What's Love Got to Do With It, was diagnosed with intestinal cancer in 2016. She suffered many health issues in recent years and even underwent a kidney transplant in 2017.

Who was Tina Turner?

Tina Turner was born on 26 November 1939 as Anna Mae Bullock. The pioneering Rock and Roll star began her career in the 1950s and rose to fame in the 1960s alongside her husband Ike. The duo came up with some classic songs like Mountain High, Proud Mary and River Deep.

After being in an abusive marriage, Tina chose to divorce Ike in 1978. Soon, she earned greater success as a solo artist in the 1980s. During the 1980s, she enthralled audiences with some soul classics including Better Be Good to Me, Private Dancer, Typical Male and The Best.

In 1988, one of her shows in Rio de Janeiro drew close to 2 lakh people and the number remains one of the largest in terms of concert audiences for any single performer.

The pop star won eight Grammys in her decades-long career as a musician and acted in a few movies. She is also known to have amplified Black women’s stake in the world of Rock and Roll.

Tina Turner is survived by her second husband, German music executive Erwin Bach. The couple dated for 27 years before tying the knot in 2013. Tina and Erwin lived in Switzerland, with the former renouncing her US citizenship to become a Swiss citizen.