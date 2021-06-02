Tips marks the success of hit duo Nadeem-Shravan’s recreated song - Ek Bewafa

Siddharth Gupta and Krystal D’Souza starring song Ek Bewafa went on to create a rage amongst the masses ever since it has been released. But do you know where the origins of the song lie? It is a remake of a classic Hindi song Ek Dilruba Hai by iconic musical duo Nadeem Saifi and late Shravan Rathod which itself has over 210 million views to date.

This is not the first time when anyone recreated Nadeem Saifi’s popular song, the melodies from Qayamat, Saajan have also been recreated earlier. ‘Dheere Dheere’, ‘Dekha Hai Pehli Baar’, ‘Aksar Is Duniya Main’, ‘Tere Ishq Main Nachenge’, ‘Dil Laga Liya’, ‘Mubarak Ho’, ‘Hum Yaar Hai Tumhare’, ‘Main Agar Samne’, ‘Hue Bechain’, ‘Aakhon Mein Aason’ adds on the list of this amazing music that is recreated and loved by people.

Nadeem Saifi is a well-established music composer of the Indian entertainment industry who with his partner Shravan has given some of the classic music compositions that spread the magic of Indian music across the world. The composition of this famous musician is still enjoyed by many people. Because of the immense popularity of his songs, the new age singer and musicians are recreating his melodies from the past.

Besides that, there are times that Nadeem Saifi’s iconic music is being played at events and parties and people are still hooked to those evergreen chartbusters.

Nadeem Saifi is one of the rulers of the music industry since the 90s when he started delivering some memorable songs like ‘Dulhe Ka Sehra’ and ‘Tumhe Apna Banane Ki. Nadeem’s talent and love for music made him the part of some of Bollywood classics like ‘Saajan’, ‘Dilwale’, ‘Raja Hindustani’, ‘Qayamat’, ‘Deewana’, ‘Dhadkan’, ‘Gumnaan’ ‘Rang’, ‘Phool Aur Kaanta’ and many more.

Besides that, Nadeem has given some great musical hits which not only created havoc in India but other countries like ‘Dilbar’ that topped the Billboard chart on number 3 in the USA.

Even today the legendary musician songs are loved by people of all age groups. A famous reality show like Indian Idol, The Voice has dedicated some of its episodes to the legendary duo.

From the 90s to now Nadeem Saifi is the name that is the role model for many aspiring musicians and singers. The dynamic musician has successfully hypnotized the whole world in his magic of music.

(Disclaimer - Brand desk content)