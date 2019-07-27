'Tired but in love': Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades shares pic with their newborn son

New Delhi: Actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades on Saturday shared a heartwarming photo of herself with their newborn son. The post features the baby cradled in Gabriella's arms and she captioned it as, "Tired but in love".

Arjun and Gabriella welcomed their bundle of joy on July 18 at a hospital in Mumbai. The new mom earlier said that the couple is yet to finalise a name of their son.

Earlier this week, Arjun shared an adorable picture of the baby holding his finger while Gabriella posted a black and white photo of the father-son duo, in which Arjun was seen smiling as he held the baby. Although the face of the baby was not visible.

In April, Arjun confirmed that Gabriella and he were expecting their first child together. Gabriella hails from South Africa and is a model-actress. She and Arjun started dating almost a year ago.

Arjun was previously married to former Miss India Mehr Jesia. They are parents to two daughters Maahika and Myra. They separated in 2018 after 20 years of marriage.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in the web-series 'The Final Call'.