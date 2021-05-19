Tisca Chopra's parents help her out to donate rice packets to people in need

New Delhi: Amid the unprecedented times due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood star Tisca Chopra has joined the legion of people stepping up to help those in need. Chopra has been extending help by donating and distributing food for frontline workers.

The 'Taare Zameen Par' star has recently collaborated with India Gate Rice and Vikas Khanna's charity organization to donate rice packets to people in need. The actor's parents also came out to help her in this noble deed.

Chopra took to Instagram and shared pictures, from Gurudwara in Faridabad where she is seen handling packets of rice for help. The actor's parents are also seen helping her in placing the rice packs out of the vehicle in which they carried the packets to the religious place.

She captioned the post as, "At the Sector 15 Gurudwara with the parents .. so proud that at their age, they lifted bags and bags of rice without hesitation to help provide food to #Covid staff at Hospitals .. Doing our little bit in association with @indiagatefoods @vikaskhannagroup & @attiscastable #alittlebitgoesalongway #Seva #doingourbit #covid2021."

Chopra's parents helping out people in these pandemic conditions, despite being old, is what re-instils faith in humanity.

Earlier, veteran actor Anupam Kher extended support by donating oxygen concentrators and BiPAP machines to BMC for relief work during the health crisis.

Meanwhile, India recorded the highest single-day COVID-19 fatalities with 4,529 new deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry's data on Wednesday. India's daily spike of coronavirus cases remained below the 3 lakh mark for the third consecutive day as only 2,67,334 fresh infections were recorded during a 24-hour period.

On Monday, India's daily spike of coronavirus cases remained below the 3 lakh mark for the first time after 26 days as only 2,81,386 fresh infections were recorded in the last 24 hours.