TISHAA KUMAR LAST RITES

Tishaa Kumar Funeral: Bollywood Celebs Pay Last Respects To Krishan Kumar’s Daughter

Tishaa Kumar's Last Rites Held: According to media reports, Tishaa was battling cancer, and the family had taken her to Germany for treatment. 

|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2024, 05:42 PM IST|Source: IANS
Mumbai: The funeral of Tishaa Kumar, the daughter of T-Series co-owner Krishan Kumar, was held in the Vile Parle area of Mumbai on Monday. Numerous members of the Hindi film industry arrived to pay their last respects to the departed soul.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh, actress Saiee Manjrekar, along with Farah Khan, Sajid Khan, and the Nadiadwala family, were seen wading through the waterlogged streets of Mumbai to reach the crematorium.

Salman Khan’s head of security, Shera, also paid his last respects. Jaaved Jaaferi was present to offer his condolences as well.

T-Series had previously released a statement on the 20-year-old's demise, stating, "Tishaa Kumar, daughter of Krishan Kumar, passed away yesterday after a prolonged battle with an illness. This is a difficult time for the family, and we kindly request that the family’s privacy is respected.”

According to media reports, Tishaa was battling cancer, and the family had taken her to Germany for treatment. She passed away there on Thursday.

Krishan Kumar, who had an unsuccessful acting career in the 1990s, took over the management of T-Series after Gulshan Kumar's demise in 1997.

Gulshan’s son, Bhushan Kumar, later assumed control and is currently the Chairman and Managing Director of T-Series.

 

