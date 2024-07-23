Mumbai: Several B-Town celebs arrived at the prayer meet to pay their last respects to Tishaa.

Actor Kartik Aaryan was spotted attending the prayer meeting.

Anil Kapoor also arrived to pay his last respects.

Music composer Anu Malik was also among the attendees.

Vicky Jain and Udit Narayan were also seen

Jackie Shroff was seen attending the prayer meeting.

Bobby Deol arrived to pay his last respects.

T-Series head Bhushan Kumar's cousin and actor-producer Krishan Kumar's daughter Tishaa Kumar, who died due to prolonged illness, was cremated in Mumbai on Monday.

The funeral of the young girl was attended by several members of the Indian film industry. From Bhushan Kumar, Farah Khan, Sajid Khan, and Riteish Deshmukh to Jaaved Jaaferi, many reached the crematorium to pray for the departed soul and to be with the bereaved family.

Tishaa's cousins, Tulsi Kumar and Khushali Kumar, also attended the funeral. They looked inconsolable as they bid goodbye to their sister. Tishaa's death undoubtedly leaves a void in the Kumar family.

She was the daughter of Krishan Kumar and Tanya Singh. Krishan Kumar is known for his role in the 1995 movie 'Bewafa Sanam'.

He also co-owns T-Series with his nephew Bhushan Kumar. Together, they have produced many blockbuster films such as 'Lucky: No Time For Love,' 'Ready,' 'Darling,' 'Airlift,' and 'Satyamev Jayate.'

The uncle-nephew duo also produced Kartik Aaryan's blockbuster film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,' which was released in May 2022. The film, also starring Kiara Advani, earned over Rs 250 crore at the Indian box office.

Apart from this, Krishan and Bhushan also co-produced Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal,' directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Tishaa's most recent public appearance was on November 30, 2023, at the premiere of Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal'.