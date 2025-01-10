TMKOC Actor Gurucharan Singh Is Critical, Has Not Eaten Food For 19 Days Now

Mumbai: Gurucharan Singh, best known for playing Roshan Singh Sodhi in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), is reportedly in critical condition. According to his friend Bhakti Soni, the actor has not eaten or drunk water for 19 days, which led to his hospitalisation.

Speaking to Times Now, Bhakti revealed that Gurucharan had been struggling both physically and emotionally. “He hasn’t eaten food or drunk water for 19 days. Because of that, he fell unconscious and was quickly rushed to the hospital. When he came back, he tried getting work but didn’t get anything. He wanted to take sanyas (renunciation),” she said.

Bhakti also shared a concerning conversation they had recently. “When we last spoke on call, he said, ‘By January 13 or January 14, I will know if I will remain on this earth or not.’ Those were his words. His parents are very worried about his health, but Gurucharan is not listening to anyone.”

Earlier this week, Gurucharan posted a video from his hospital bed on Instagram. While he didn’t disclose the reason for his hospitalisation, he expressed gratitude on the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti. “On the occasion of Gurpurab, Guru Sahib Ji blessed me with a new life. Infinite and unlimited thanks to Guru Sahib Ji. I also express heartfelt gratitude to all of you. Because of Guru Sahib Ji’s grace, I am alive and standing before you today. Thank you to everyone. Rab Rakha,” he wrote.

In the video, Gurucharan acknowledged that his health had deteriorated significantly, saying, “Haalat bahot zyada kharab ho gayi hai (The situation has gotten very bad).”

Gurucharan was a founding cast member of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and gained immense popularity for his portrayal of the lively and loving Roshan Singh Sodhi. While he left the show in 2012, he returned the following year due to public demand. After his final exit in 2020, he was replaced by actor Balwinder Singh Suri.

The actor’s current condition has left fans and colleagues deeply concerned. Messages of support and prayers have poured in on social media, with many hoping for his swift recovery.