New Delhi: Once again Asit Modi is making headlines for his fight with one of the members of the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah show and this time is the leading man Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal. As quoted in News 18, Dilip and Asit Modi had a heated argument over the actor's leave request from the show which the producer categorically denied and this led to a physical fight. It is claimed that Dilip Joshi wanted a few day's leaves and to take a break, for that, he was asked to request the producer and when he went to him, he avoided Dilip then angrily held Asit Modi's collar and walked out of the show.

However, there is no official statement made from the parties and these speculations tend to be true as this isn't the first time TMKOC cast have faced harassment from Asit Modi. Several cast members quit the show due to Asit Modi's rude behaviour and it began with Disha Vakani Dayaben who quit the show. Later Shailesh Lodha who played Taarak Mehta in the show exited non-payment issues.

Indeed, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has lost its original charm, and now this latest fight between Asit Modi and Dilip Joshi only proves that the show will not be the same anymore.