TMKOC: Gurucharan aka Sodhi Claims He Tried To Sort Things Between Jennifer & Asit Modi Over a Sexual Harassment Case

Mumbai: Gurcharan Singh aka Sodhi who has been a significant part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah spoke about the fight between Jennifer Mistry and Asit Modi over sexual harassment. Guru claimed that how he gave his best efforts to sort things between them. Jennifer had alleged that Asit Modi flirted with her and demanded sexual advances while she was a part of the show.

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Guru mentioned how he met both parties and tried to solve. “

I will say two things about this. I met Jennifer and talked to her. I met Asit also for some things. I had tried to set up a meeting between them. It came to a point where I felt that what if I am dragged into the mud in their matter? I wanted them to sort out the matter”.

Jennifer Mistry had filed an FIR against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi alleging sexual abuse which he had strongly denied. In 2023, the verdict came in favour of Jennifer where Asit Modi was asked to pay 5 lakh rupees compensation to the actress reportedly. Earlier there have been many actors who left the show over inappropriate behaviour of the producer towards them.