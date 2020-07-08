To Mira Rajput, with love from Shahid Kapoor: Thank you for helping me be a better me

New Delhi: Actor Shahid Kapoor gave a blockbuster end to his and Mira Rajput's fifth wedding anniversary celebrations by posting a heartfelt note for his wife. He summed up their five years of togetherness by saying, "5 years. Gone by in a flash. Found beauty in the smaller things. Found happiness within not without. Found meaning to together we can. Found myself a little more walking by your side my love. Thank you for being you. And thank you for helping me be a better me. Happy anniversary my love."

Mira, too, made two fabulous entries from their wedding album on her Instagram profile to wish Shahid on the special day.

"5 years, 4 souls, 3 homes, 2 babies and 1 beautiful family. There's nobody I'd rather be on this journey called life than you my love. I fall in love with you more every day. And I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have the love of my life be my best friend," read an excerpt from her post.

Take a look:

Shahid and Mira married on July 7, 2015, in an extremely private wedding ceremony in Delhi. Their first child - daughter Misha - was born in 2016 while they became parents to a baby boy named Zain in 2018.

On the work front, Shahid will be next seen in 'Jersey'.