'Tom And Jerry' helmer Gene Deitch made childhood amazing, awesome: B-Town celebs

The same animated picture was shared by actresses Bidita Bag, Zareen Khan and Daisy Shah.

Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to mourn the demise of Oscar-winning American illustrator Gene Deitch, also a renowned animator, director and producer, who will always be remembered for the cartoon shows, "Tom And Jerry" and "Popeye The Sailor".

The 95-year-old Deitch breathed his last in his Prague apartment between Thursday and Friday last week, according to reports, although Bollywood celebrities have taken to paying tributes recently.

Vicky Kaushal has shared an adorable picture where Deitch can be seen being hugged by his characters Tom and Jerry on his Instagram story. The actor wrote: "Thank you for making our childhood so amazing!"

The same animated picture was shared by actresses Bidita Bag, Zareen Khan and Daisy Shah.

Zareen wrote: "Thank you Gene for making my childhood awesome."

Daisy Shah in her Instagram story mentioned: "Our childhood was incomplete without Tom and Jerry."

Bidita Bag shared: "Man who made our childhood awesome the creator of Tom and Jerry Gene Deitch left the world today at the age of 95 (RIP)."

 

 

