Tom Felton opens up on his friendship with 'Harry Potter' co-star Daniel Radcliffe, says 'I consider him my brother'

Washington: Even though Harry Potter and Draco Malfoy were not the best of friends in the superhit `Harry Potter` movie franchise, it`s a different story for the actors in real life.According to E! News, Tom Felton recently reflected on the bond he shares with his Harry Potter co-star Daniel Radcliffe, noting that he has "huge amounts of respect for him."

"I love the man very dearly. I don`t see him as much as I`d like to--that`s the same for most of us, really. But I consider him my brother definitely," he shared in an interview with CBS News` Anthony Mason. Tom said that during the filming of `Harry Potter` he also learned a lot about acting from Daniel. "Daniel brings a certain energy to any room that he`s in, but it was important to me, looking back, how important his enthusiasm and his eventual professional runs down the ranks," Tom explained, reported E! News.

As for Draco and Harry`s dynamic, the actor said the two could be seen as two sides of the same coin."You have one boy who has no parents, no money, no status but he has everything that is good with the world. He has love, compassion, and friends and truth and honesty. And then the other side is the slightly darker one where very powerful parents, lots of money, big house, all the toys, but also a bully and someone that can`t find a way of expressing his light because he hasn`t been shown any his entire life," Tom said, as per E! News.

Meanwhile, the actor has been making the press rounds in support of his memoir, `Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard`. The book finds the actor reminiscing on his many days spent on the `Harry Potter` film sets, while also getting honest about his struggles as an actor after the franchise ended.