Tom Hanks shares first pic with wife Rita Wilson after COVID-19 diagnosis

New Delhi: Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson, who were recently diagnosed with Coronavirus are currently undergoing treatment and are in isolation. After sharing the news about his illness with the world, the veteran actor decided to give a health update via social media to his fans.

Tom Hanks shared the first picture with his wife Rita Wilson after being diagnosed with COVID-19. He wrote in the photo caption: "Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx"

The superstar tested positive for novel Coronavirus recently and on Thursday (March 12, 2020) the actor made the announcement through social media.

He was shooting in Australia for Baz Luhrmanna's movie on legendary musician Elvis Presley. He will be seen playing talent manager Colonel Tom Parker in the movie.

Coronavirus which first emerged in China's Wuhan city has now spread across the globe. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, prompting the governments worldwide to take extraordinary measures to contain the spread of the deadly virus.