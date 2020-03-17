हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Tom Hanks

Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson leave hospital after coronavirus treatment

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are now resting at a rented home in Australia and remain under quarantine in the house.

Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson leave hospital after coronavirus treatment
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

SYDNEY: Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, have left a hospital in Australia`s Queensland state five days after testing positive for the coronavirus, People magazine reported on Monday.

The pair are now resting at a rented home in Australia and remain under quarantine in the house, the US magazine`s report said, citing a representative of the actor.

Last week, Hanks wrote on Twitter that he and Wilson had tested positive for the virus in Australia, where he is working on a film, after they felt tired and achy with slight fevers. Both Hanks and Wilson are 63 years old.

Hanks had travelled to the Gold Coast, on Australia`s east coast south of Brisbane, to begin filming a movie about Elvis Presley. He is set to play Presley`s manager, Colonel Tom Parker, in the Warner Bros production. Warner Bros is owned by AT&T .

Hanks and Wilson were the first major American celebrities known to have contracted the coronavirus, which causes a disease, COVID-19, that has killed more than 70 people and infected more than 3,800 in the United States.

Tom HanksRita Wilsontom hanks rita wilsonCoronavirusCoronavirus scare
