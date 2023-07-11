trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2634214
NewsLifestylePeople
TOM HOLLAND

Tom Holland Brutally Snubbed As Fan Speaks To Zendaya, Steps Aside

Tom Holland and Zendaya are considered to be one of Hollywood's biggest power couples.

Last Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 11:57 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Tom Holland Brutally Snubbed As Fan Speaks To Zendaya, Steps Aside Tom Holland Brutally Snubbed As Fan Speaks To Zendaya, Steps Aside ( source: Photo: Instagram )

London: Tom Holland stepped aside politely as fans milled around fellow 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' co-star Zendaya during their night out in London. While fans took pictures with Zendaya, they appeared not to recognise that Holland was standing right there.

The couple were spotted leaving Chiltern Firehouse Hotel in central London when they were stopped. Chiltern Firehouse is a 5-star luxury hotel. The 'Spiderman' actor was dressed in casuals, donning a pair of stonewashed jeans and a navy short-sleeved shirt, as per Mirror.co.uk.

His 'Dune' actress girlfriend was slightly more dressy, opting for a long, flowing top with on trend cut-outs, which she paired with sleek black trousers. Being ignored by fans was not the only embarrassing incident that evening as Holland nearly got left behind by his driver.

cre Trending Stories

While leaving Chiltern Firehouse on Saturday night after grabbing some dinner, Zendaya got into the vehicle, and as Tom prepared to get in from the left side, the driver took off, reports TMZ. However, the driver quickly stopped the car, and then Tom got in the back with Zendaya.

Tom and Zendaya are considered to be one of Hollywood's biggest power couples.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded