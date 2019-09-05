close

Tom Holland

Tom Holland feels lucky to have 'famous' friends

Tom Holland feels lucky to have &#039;famous&#039; friends

Los Angeles: "Spider-Man star Tom Holland feels "lucky" to have "nice and humble" famous friends.

"I've been so lucky that I've had friends like Zendaya, friends like RDJ, friends like (Chris) Hemsworth. Now a friend like Jake Gyllenhaal, where I can really kind of confide in them, 'cause they've been through it before," Holland told GQ Style magazine, reports "femalefirst.co.uk".

He added: "I think the best piece of advice I got or saw was how you're working with actors who are at the top of the game. Like, it doesn't get much higher than where they're at, but they're also professional and so nice and so humble.

"So it was a nice eye-opener for me that, like, you can work in this industry and be at that level and not be a dick. You know?"

The 23-year-old actor is a "very private" person and feels uncomfortable when his personal life makes news.
 

Tom HollandSpidermanZendaya
